STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala reports six new cases, 21 recoveries

He also added that strict restrictions will be put in place in Kannur.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four districts in the state have become COVID-19 free. The latest entrant to the list is Alappuzha. On Monday, the state reported six new positive cases. All cases were from Kannur. The district now tops the list of most number of cases - 52. At the same time, 21 patients recovered from the illness on the day - 19 from Kasaragod and two from Alappuzha.

Giving an indication on the use of the rapid antibody test kits for the first time in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it has been decided to test all patients who are now under hospital surveillance (398). According to the CM, it will get completed within two or three days.

He also added that strict restrictions will be put in place in Kannur. Briefing the media, after a gap of three days, the Chief Minister said the state has made remarkable progress so far in containing the viral transmission since the first case was reported on January 30.

In an apparent response to the Opposition’s allegation that the daily press briefings were an image-building exercise, the chief minister said that the press meet is being convened for sharing information and not to boast of the achievements of the government.

“At present the state is in a position to say that it has effectively contained the viral transmission through collective efforts. But the progress was not that easy,” he said.

Covid-19 research set to get a fillip The state’s prevention and control strategies against Covid- 19 is set to get strengthened further as the Institute of Advanced Virology in Thiruvananthapuram received the membership of the Global Virus Network (GVN), making it the first research institution in the country to have such a membership. A coalition of leading virologists spanning more than 30 countries, GVN focuses on strengthening medical research and response to current viral causes and new viral pandemic threats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Kerala Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp