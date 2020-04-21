Kerala reports six new cases, 21 recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four districts in the state have become COVID-19 free. The latest entrant to the list is Alappuzha. On Monday, the state reported six new positive cases. All cases were from Kannur. The district now tops the list of most number of cases - 52. At the same time, 21 patients recovered from the illness on the day - 19 from Kasaragod and two from Alappuzha.

Giving an indication on the use of the rapid antibody test kits for the first time in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it has been decided to test all patients who are now under hospital surveillance (398). According to the CM, it will get completed within two or three days.

He also added that strict restrictions will be put in place in Kannur. Briefing the media, after a gap of three days, the Chief Minister said the state has made remarkable progress so far in containing the viral transmission since the first case was reported on January 30.

In an apparent response to the Opposition’s allegation that the daily press briefings were an image-building exercise, the chief minister said that the press meet is being convened for sharing information and not to boast of the achievements of the government.

“At present the state is in a position to say that it has effectively contained the viral transmission through collective efforts. But the progress was not that easy,” he said.

Covid-19 research set to get a fillip The state’s prevention and control strategies against Covid- 19 is set to get strengthened further as the Institute of Advanced Virology in Thiruvananthapuram received the membership of the Global Virus Network (GVN), making it the first research institution in the country to have such a membership. A coalition of leading virologists spanning more than 30 countries, GVN focuses on strengthening medical research and response to current viral causes and new viral pandemic threats.