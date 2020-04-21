Panchayat in Kottayam strives to ensure 100% mask supply

SOVIVIDYADHARAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP workers, who are engaged in a massive relief exercise across the state in the wake of COVID-19 threat, are all set to earn Chirakkadavu panchayat in Kottayam a unique distinction. Workers of the saffron party are striving to make Chirakkadavu the first local body in the country that has completed 100 per cent distribution of face masks within its limits.

A total of 25,000 face masks have been prepared by BJP and Seva Bharati volunteers and will be distributed to nearly 10,000 households in the panchayat. BJP state president K Surendran inaugurated the mask distribution initiative from Thiruvananthapuram via videoconferencing. “Our Prime Minister has exhorted citizens to wear masks as a preventive measure against Covid-19 and Chirakkadavu panchayat’s initiative is in response to his call. We plan to replicate the Chirakkadavu model in other parts of the state as well,” Surendran told TNIE.

Four-phased relief effort According to G Harilal, Chirakkadavu BJP panchayat committee president, distribution of face masks, which will be completed by Tuesday, was the fourth phase of relief measures being conducted in the local body.