STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan snubs media over Sprinklr row posers

As more evidence that tumbled out of the Sprinklr cupboard on Monday pushed the Left government further on the back foot, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to ignore the allegations.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As more evidence that tumbled out of the Sprinklr cupboard on Monday pushed the Left government further on the back foot, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chose to ignore the allegations. Instead, he attacked the media for spreading false stories and referred to his earlier ‘media syndicate’ jibe once again. Reiterating that he was not worried about controversies, Pinarayi said the focus now is solely on fighting the pandemic.

It happened on a day when reports came out on Sprinklr’s tie-up with New York-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is into research on developing a COVID- 19 vaccine, a deal that was confirmed three years ago by Pfizer itself. But Pinarayi opted to toughen his stance and adopted a hostile attitude during the daily presser on Monday.

Losing his cool when faced with a volley of questions on the Sprinklr data transfer deal, he rejected them outright and challenged the mediapersons to come up with evidence to s u b s t a n t i a t e t h e allegations. Left ally CPI too has conveyed its displeasure over the deal while the CPM secretariat is set to discuss the row on Tuesday.

This is not the time to go after allegations: Pinarayi

Both  the CPM central leadership and CPI are unhappy over the allegations surrounding the Sprinklr deal, which is not in line with the Left front’s declared stance on data security. The CPM central leadership is also learnt to have asked the state unit to clarify its stance on the current controversy. Asked about reports that the CPM Politburo had rejected the state leadership’s report in this regard, Pinarayi chose to play his infamous ‘media syndicate’ card yet again. “A section of people among you are trying to create fake news. This is not the time to go after such allegations. History will prove who’s right.

Why are you worried more than me? Whoever has any evidence, let them produce it. If the IT Secretary has said something, why don’t you ask him?” he asked. “Some of you are known for making false stories. At a time when I was occupying a different chair, a couple of journalists joined together and made the ‘Save (CPM)’ story. Later on, one among them revealed it was a cooked-up one. The allegations that surface now just happen to be of a different kind. When you fabricate such stories, how do you expect me to respond?” asked Pinarayi.

Clear people’s doubts, says Mullapally Meanwhile, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran accused Pinarayi of trying to duck the Sprinklr row by refusing to comment on the same. He said the CM’s latest outburst would only serve to further cement people’s doubts on his actual role in the Sprinklr row. “Addressing the media after a break, the CM shied away from commenting on the Sprinklr row. Instead, he was keen on blaming the media and wanted to gag them. The CM sought to bury the corruption charges like an ostrich who tries to save itself from its nemesis. But the people are witness to everything,” said Mullapally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Sprinklr row COVID- 19 vaccine
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    I am eagerly waiting for CPM's reaction(s) re: Govts. decision to scrutinise all FDI proposals from neighboring countries which includes China.We remember what Namboodripad said during Chinese aggression in 1962
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp