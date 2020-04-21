Six more bars in Kerala get license to operate amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

THIRUVANNTHAPURAM: Amid the lockdown, the Kerala government has given licence to six more new bars in the state – two bars each in Wayanad and Malappuram and one each in Kannur and Thrissur. But the Excise department clarified that bar licence were issued in February and March months. The last one was issued on March 10 for a bar in Thrissur.

But owing to the lockdown guidelines, the proceedings were not completed. Later, the government has extended the last date for paying the licence fee till April 30. The bar owners had applied for the licence and paid the fee before the deadline. The new bars are expected to start functioning once the lockdown guidelines are revoked.