Sprinklr row: CPI unhappy, conveys displeasure to CPM

The LDF constituent is of the view that the deal, which poses serious questions on data privacy of individuals, is against the declared stance of the Left parties

Published: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By ANILS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  Left in Kerala is now a divided house over the Sprinklr row. Even as a slew of CPM leaders have come out in strong support of the state government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, its ally CPI has expressed major reservations as the party feels it is against the declared policy of Left parties. The opposition raised by the Left over Aadhaar, they opine, is applicable in this case too. Unhappy over the stewing controversy, the CPI has conveyed its displeasure to the CPM. With the CPM secretariat set to discuss the matter on Tuesday, the CPI’s displeasure over the controversy would also figure in the discussions. Once the CPI comes up with a party decision at its state executive, it is likely to take up the matter with the Left Front.

The CPI is of the view that the Sprinklr deal, which poses serious questions on the data privacy of individuals, is against the declared stance of the Left parties. “In principle, all the concerns that the Left parties raised over Aadhaar are valid even today. The Left parties have always had a clear stance on data security,” said a senior CPI leader. The CPI is also of the view that such a deal would not have happened without the Chief Minister’s knowledge. “An absolutely unnecessary deal is what it is. The controversy has tarnished the Left government’s image. The party has conveyed its displeasure to the CPM,” said highly placed sources in the party.

Claims made by a few CPM leaders about the previous UDF government’s decision to relax norms for stock purchase, too has not gone down well with the CPI. “There are flimsy attempts being made to portray the deal as not an agreement, but a purchase order. Can the IT secretary alone take such a decision?” asked a senior leader. Though no CPI leader has issued any open statements about the controversy so far, its party mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ on Monday did make a veiled attack at the Left government’s stance in the matter. In an editorial, it stressed on the importance of data privacy and data security in a digital world.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran meanwhile said that the party executive will discuss the matter once the lockdown is over. “The CPI has not discussed the issue so far. The party state executive will meet and take a decision after May 3. Only then will the CPI declare the party’s official opinion,” said Kanam.

Politburo rejects reports T’Puram: The CPM politburo has come out with a statement rejecting reports that the CPM central leadership rejected the explanation given by the Kerala unit on the Sprinkler issue. “At a time when the Kerala LDF government has taken exemplary lead in the fight against Covid-19, along with providing the marginalised sections of societies, including guest workers’ safety and succour, such a false story is motivated to denigrate the excellent work done by the government and the people of Kerala in fighting the pandemic,” said the party politburo

