Union minister V Muraleedharan welcomes Kerala’s decision to reconsider relaxation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister V Muraleedharan has welcomed the state government’s assurance that amendments will be made to the relaxation given by the state to the lockdown guidelines that were prescribed by the Centre.

“The more social distancing norms are followed, the more safe people will be. Misuse of eased lockdown restrictions will put an entire society in danger,” Muraleedharan said in a Facebook post. Muraleedharan said timely intervention is what was expected from governments and expressed happiness over the state deciding to ‘correct its mistake’.

Earlier, in another Facebook post, Muraleedharan had severely criticised the state’s easing of lockdown restrictions in seven districts of the state. The Union Minister had said that watering down lockdown guidelines was unacceptable. “The confidence of Kerala in tackling Covid-19 should not turn into arrogance.

The disease can be contained only if social distancing norms are followed,” Muraleedharan had said. He also reminded the government of the case of some NRIs who started showing symptoms after 35 days.