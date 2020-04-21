STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister V Muraleedharan welcomes Kerala’s decision to reconsider relaxation

Earlier, in another Facebook post, Muraleedharan had severely criticised the state's easing of lockdown restrictions in seven districts of the state.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister V Muraleedharan has welcomed the state government’s assurance that amendments will be made to the relaxation given by the state to the lockdown guidelines that were prescribed by the Centre.

“The more social distancing norms are followed, the more safe people will be. Misuse of eased lockdown restrictions will put an entire society in danger,” Muraleedharan said in a Facebook post. Muraleedharan said timely intervention is what was expected from governments and expressed happiness over the state deciding to ‘correct its mistake’.

Earlier, in another Facebook post, Muraleedharan had severely criticised the state’s easing of lockdown restrictions in seven districts of the state. The Union Minister had said that watering down lockdown guidelines was unacceptable. “The confidence of Kerala in tackling Covid-19 should not turn into arrogance.

The disease can be contained only if social distancing norms are followed,” Muraleedharan had said. He also reminded the government of the case of some NRIs who started showing symptoms after 35 days.

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

