5.5L expats likely to return to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government expects around 3 to 5.5 lakh expatriates to return to the state once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. The government in association with Norka has brought out detailed guidelines for expatriates returning to the state. The government is also planning to bring in a protocol for passengers going abroad from Kerala.

As per preliminary assessments by the government, up to 5.50 lakh Keralites could return to the state over a period of a couple of months, once international airlines operate in full swing. The expats who wish to return should register with Norka, which has already listed the priority of those who wish to return. The government also formulated a secretary-level panel led by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to implement the guidelines.

People from the Gulf countries are more likely to return to the state. “We are prepared to handle up to five lakh people coming to the state. On a given day, not more than 8,000 people may come to the state. The state government has already made arrangements, including quarantine facilities,” said Norka Roots vice-chairman K Varadarajan.The PWD has already made facilities for 1.15 lakh beds. In addition, hospitals and hotels have been identified. Many hotels have come out with packages for those who wish to stay there.