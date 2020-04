By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala governmenton Wednesday decided to set up 28 fast track special courts in all the state's 14 districts for speedy trial of rape and POSCO cases.

The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, here.

In 2019, Kerala had reported 3,609 Protection of Childrenfrom Sexual Offences (POSCO) cases and 2,076 rape cases against women as per the provisional list of the police department.