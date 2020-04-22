STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Research activities to get fillip through Kerala’s IAV

With the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) receiving the membership of the Global Virus Network (GVN), the Covid-19 related research activities are set to get a fillip at the national level.

Published: 22nd April 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) receiving the membership of the Global Virus Network (GVN), the Covid-19 related research activities are set to get a fillip at the national level. As per a source, the major intervention will happen in the area of vaccine development against SARS-CoV-2 as GVN has taken up research in developing preventive vaccines as one of its top priorities. GVN is a coalition of leading virologists from around the globe with research in medical virology as its main mission. Upon receiving its membership, IAV here becomes the first virology institute in the country to receive the same. 

“GVN is collaborating with leading global virologists in the research against Covid-19. Due to the membership, the state will gain information regarding these research activities. It will also facilitate technology transfer and expertise of virologists if needed. From a larger perspective it will benefit the nation as a whole,” said a Health Department officer. 

The officer further added, “World over the priority is for developing a vaccine against Covid-19. Some institutions which are part of the GVN network are now engaged in the process of vaccine animal models. The outcome of such studies is of utmost importance. Also, studies on host genetics have been taken up by GVN as it will provide answers on why some population or geography is susceptible to the virus while others are not.”  

G M Nair, adviser, Kerala Biotechnology Commission (KBC), who is also the coordinator of IAV, said that the GVN is currently working on the apects of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics, epidemiology, clinical features and cleaning/sanitisation. According to him, any development in these areas will get shared to the state on a real-time basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp