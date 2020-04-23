11 new positive cases in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 11 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of affected people to 437. Only one person recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 127 are still under treatment in hospitals across the state.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that among the 11 people who tested positive, seven are from Kannur while two are from Kozhikode. Kottayam and Malappuram reported one case each. The lone person who tested negative for the disease is from Palakkad.

Among the positive cases, five had come from abroad while three got the virus through contact. The chief minister said 95 people were admitted to hospital on Wednesday with Covid-19 symptoms. The state has 29,150 people under observation of which 28,804 are in home quarantine while the remaining are in hospitals.