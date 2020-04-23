Doctor on COVID-19 duty in TN medical college booked for travelling to her Kerala home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have registered a case against a doctor from Kanjiramkulam, who was on COVID-19 duty in Asharipallam Medical College Hospital in Nagercoil, for travelling back home after crossing the state border.

Kanjiramkulam police reached her house on Thursday morning and put her under home quarantine.

Police said the doctor had gone to Asharipallam Medical College, where she was working, three days ago and returned in the wee hours of Thursday.

Asharipallam Medical College is a prominent public hospital in Kanyakumari district where COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment. It was for this reason that the police acted swiftly and prompted her to quarantine herself.

Police suspect that the doctor may have crossed the inter-state border on foot. "More details will be garnered later. Our immediate priority was to locate and quarantine her," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband, who is a doctor in the Kerala Health Department, was also slapped with a case for facilitating the illegal inter-state travel of his wife in violation of the lockdown.

The couple were booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance.