Four-month-old tests positive, could be youngest in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A four-month-old child from Payyanad near Manjeri in tested positive for COVID 19 on Wednesday. The baby was admitted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH). The infant is believed to be the youngest patient of COVID pandemic in Kerala. The Malappuram district medical officer K Sakeena said a details study will be conducted to find out how the baby was infected by the virus.

According to the health department, the baby had been taking treatment for heart disease and undergrowth from the Kozhikode GMCH for three months before testing positive for Covid 19. The baby was admitted to a private hospital in Payyanad for breathing difficulty on April 17. Though the doctors suggested the parents to take the child at Kozhikode GMCH, they admitted the child to another private hospital in the area.

From April 17 to April 21, the child was under treatment for fever and breathing difficulty at another private hospital in Payyanad. If the child was admitted to the Kozhikode GMCH, the Covid confirmation would have done a couple of days back, expert doctors said.

Following the child developed seizures and other difficulties, the baby was finally admitted to the the Kozhikode GMCH on April 21. On the same day, samples of the baby was taken and tested for Covid 19. The sample tested positive on Wednesday and baby is currently under treatment at the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode GMCH.