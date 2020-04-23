STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keralite in Bengaluru suffering from ‘depression’ rescued

Worst fears of psychologists have come true with the lockdown pushing a 27-year-old Keralite youth into depression in Bengaluru unable to see his family members since March 25.

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Worst fears of psychologists have come true with the lockdown pushing a 27-year-old Keralite youth into depression in Bengaluru unable to see his family members since March 25. He was found roaming in the streets and was rescued by Karnataka police with the help of Karnataka chapter of All India Malayali Association. He was brought to his home at Cherthala in Alappuzha on Tuesday evening after Kerala Police coordinated with Karnataka Police for transporting him. 

All India Malayali Association (Karnataka) chapter president Binu Divakaran told TNIE that the youth had come to Bengaluru to join a construction company in fire and safety wing in March but could not join because of the lockdown. “He was staying as a paying guest at a house at Hegde Nagar. The local police had noticed the youth sleeping on the pavement of a shop.

As they tried to collect details from him, he started showing signs of psychological depression. We intervened and collected the contact details of his family members. He couldn’t bear the stress of being away from his family and also the circumstances that forced him to stay indoors,” Binu said adding that the youth was found to be mentally unstable. 

As per police officials, he was taken to National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Bengaluru on April 10 where he was attended by psychologists to evaluate his condition. Later as per the request of his family, he was recommended to be shifted to his native place for further treatment.“An inter-state pass was issued by the authorities concerned to bring the youth to Kerala through Wayanad border,” the police officers said. 

They added that the district administrations of both Wayanad and Alappuzha had also extended necessary support to bring the youth back. “We immediately contacted Karnataka police which issued an inter-state travel pass on April 19. The health officials checked the youth and he has been put under compulsory home quarantine for 30 days,” the officials added.

