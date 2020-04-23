STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sprinklr row: Chennithala slams Pinarayi for sending bureaucrat to convince CPI leader

The LDF government's decision to appoint a committee to probe the deal reveals that the CM has changed his earlier stand and admitted his mistake, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Published: 23rd April 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for sending IT secretary M Sivasankar to meet CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran late on Wednesday to explain the Sprinklr deal.

Chennithala alleged at a press meet on Thursday that the CM's actions are leading to  officials being demoralised, adding that a bureaucrat meeting a party leader at the party office is unheard of.

He also claimed that Pinarayi has not commented on the allegations he had raised since April 10, adding that the CM is still haunted by the SNC Lavalin row. On Wednesday, the CM had alleged that the Opposition had criticized the two-member expert committee to probe the Sprinklr deal.

"The CM sounds desperate and is trying to portray himself as a martyr. The CPM and LDF have not batted for Pinarayi on the Sprinklr deal," said Chennithala. He added that CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai and CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have not supported the LDF government's deal with US company Sprinklr.

Chennithala said only a CBI probe will reveal the details of the deal. The LDF government's decision to appoint a committee to probe the deal reveals that the CM has changed his earlier stand and admitted his mistake, he said.

Chennithala also urged the government not to cut the salaries of health workers, police, revenue and panchayat officials as they have been doing yeoman service to combat COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Sprinklr Covid-19 Coronavirus Pinarayi Vijayan
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp