Two house surgeons, a nurse test positive in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two house surgeons of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH), which is a COVID centre, tested positive on Wednesday. They reportedly travelled with Tablighi Jamaat attendees in a train from New Delhi to Kozhikode in the last week of March. Six doctors who screened the duo have also been asked to go in quarantine.

The two house surgeons were part of a nine-member team which went on a pleasure trip to Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh after their MBBS final-year examination. On their return, all of them were asked to home-quarantine for 30 days. They stayed together near KMCH in a rented house. When their swab samples were tested, the two house surgeons --- from Kannur and Kozhikde --- tested positive and the rest negative. Both were asymptomatic.

The Kannur native has been included under that district’s list of patients.

Meanwhile, a nurse working with a private hospital here also tested positive on Wednesday. She had attended to the Covid patient from Edachery in Vadakara and has been in quarantine after the latter tested positive on April 11.