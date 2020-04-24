STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Class XII students in Kottayam raise funds to help 800 families hit by lockdown

They ensured that oil, salt, spices, lentils, soap, washing powder and other essential items which are not available via ration shops or government schemes were included in the kits.

Published: 24th April 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

A member of one of the families receiving the kit

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With COVID-19 forcing the nation to go into lockdown mode, many families, especially those of daily wage earners, are finding it difficult to make ends meet. Realising this, a group of Class XII students of Pallikoodam School in Kottayam and The Tiny Seed, an NGO, have come together to help around 800 families of daily wage labourers who have been left jobless by the pandemic.

The Class XII students – Malaika Mammen Mathew, Ajar Ajay Srivastava, Janani Anna Babu, P Gauri Menon, Dhanya Sony, Reba Phillip, Aditya Kurien Chacko and Punnoose Punnen – connected with good samaritans from across the country and raised around Rs 4 lakh. The NGO helped them collect the funds and connect with the deserving families.

“I was thinking of ways to help people who were not as fortunate as many of us during this time. It was then that I and my friends decided to concentrate on helping families of schoolchildren who are affected by the lockdown,” said Malaika Mammen Mathew.

“We raised money for families of students in three schools in Kumarakom, Olassa and Chengalam in Kottayam,” she said. The group of students, along with the NGO, bought essential items and prepared kits for around 800 families whose kids are studying in government schools in these places.

They ensured that oil, salt, spices, lentils, soap, washing powder and other essential items which are not available via ration shops or government schemes were included in the kits.

Reba Phillip, one of the students, said, "The families told us about the difficulties they had to face following the lockdown. It was an eye-opener for all of us." The students have decided to continue their initiative so that they can help more families.

The Tiny Seed supports schools that cater to those who cannot afford private school education. It operates as a donation platform, channelling funds and resources from donors for the specific requirements of needy and deserving schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Kottayam Covid-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp