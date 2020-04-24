STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tamil Nadu man’s 325 km walk home ends in quarantine

According to another official, Ramesh may have decided to take matters into his hands after the lockdown was extended on April 14.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh leaving for their native village from Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh leaving for their native village from Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After getting stranded in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu native Ramesh, 32, decided to leave for his home in Marthandam nine days ago by foot all the way! He opted for the shortest route, which passes through Kerala, and had covered 325 km till Thursday morning when the state police stopped him at Kadampattukonam, some 88km away from his home. Now, it will take a few more days before he reaches home as he has been sent into quarantine. He will be kept under observation at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram.

“We found him walking, looking straight. It was as if the rest of the world didn’t exist. It appeared to us that the only thing on his mind was to get home,” said a police officer. Ramesh, a daily labourer at a farm in Pollachi, told the police that he had left the place on April 15 with just a bottle of water in hand. He took food only when volunteers offered it for free. He filled up the water bottle when it got empty and just walked. Not on a single occasion was he stopped at any of the checkpoints, the officer said.

According to another official, Ramesh may have decided to take matters into his hands after the lockdown was extended on April 14. “It seems he was waiting for the lockdown to be called off on April 14, so that he could join his family. But when it was extended, he thought enough was enough and decided to leave for home,” the officer said. Ramesh’s health condition is said to be normal. But since he had come from another state, he was asked to quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 lockdown quarantine
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp