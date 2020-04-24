Third stage: Testing to be intensified

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state entering the third stage of Covid-19 transmission, the government has decided to intensify the testing of samples. It has also been planned to conduct random antibody testing among healthcare workers, police, home delivery servicemen, volunteers and migrant labourers to rule out community transmission.

The chief minister said that as per the statistics, it is presumed that the state is yet to report an incident of community transmission. “The infection rate to be reported during the third stage is not there in the state. There are also no traces of community transmission. But that doesn’t mean that the state is on the safer side,” said the CM. In the briefing, the CM said that the labs of Kannur Government Medical College and Kottayam Government Medical College received the nod from the ICMR for testing samples for Covid-19.