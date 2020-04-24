STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman under COVID-19 treatment for 48 days tests negative for first time in Kerala hospital

The patient, Shirley Abraham's samples had returned positive 20 times, while her last two consecutive results were negative.

Published: 24th April 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala has stepped up screening and surveillance at government offices in the state in the wake of the COVID19 threat. Health team screening employees of Secretariat at the entrance with an infrared thermometer in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala has stepped up screening and surveillance at government offices in the state in the wake of the COVID19 threat. Health team screening employees of Secretariat at the entrance with an infrared thermometer in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By PTI

PATHANAMTHITTA: After an endless wait, the test samples of a 62-year-old COVID-19 woman patient, who has been in a hospital here for the past 48 days, returned negative following which she was discharged on Friday.

The patient, Shirley Abraham's samples had returned positive 20 times, while her last two consecutive results were negative.

She would be in quarantine for 14 days, a government press release said.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja congratulated all the medical personnel involved in the patient's treatment and care.

The woman is the primary contact of the three-member Ranni family from Italy who had returned to the state and had tested positive.

Her daughter had also tested positive.

The woman, who was admitted to the hospital on March 8, tested positive two days later.

Though she showed minor symptoms of the infection, her condition was satisfactory, the release said.

However, as she had blood pressure and high cholestrol, she was in the risk category, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID-19 treatment coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp