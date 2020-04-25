15 recover; three test Covid-19 positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull, the state has started recording more recovery than fresh Covid-19 cases. As many as three persons from Kasaragod turned Covid-19 positive from primary contact while 15 recovered from the disease on Friday. The recovered included five from Kasaragod, three each from Pathanamthitta, Malappuram and Kannur, and one from Kollam.

Kannur has the most number of Covid-19 patients in the state. It has 56 patients followed by 18 in Kasaragod. There are no patients in Thrissur and Alappuzha.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said districts such as Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode would remain in red zone till the lockdown ends on May 3. According to him, the concept of declaring districts as green zones with more relaxation from lockdown would not be done during the period. He started his daily media briefing by condoling the death of four-month-old victim of Covid-19 in Kozhikode.