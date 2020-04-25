STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lockdown violators, learn from Kuttampuzha tribals

Vehicles are allowed to proceed to the colony only in cases of emergency.

Published: 25th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Barricade erected by tribals on the road leading to Kunchippara colony to prevent entry of outsiders

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a stark contrast to the wanton lack of self-discipline witnessed elsewhere, with the lockdown advisory being violated repeatedly, the tribals in Kuttampuzha have set an example by imposing restrictions on entry of outsiders into their colonies.As part of this, tribals have put up a barricade using bamboo reeds on the road leading up to the colonies. There are 21 colonies situated in the Kuttampuzha forest area and the farthest one is Uriyampetti, located around 25km deep inside the forest. Vehicles are allowed to proceed to the colony only in cases of emergency.

“The health department had conducted awareness classes on the need to avoid travel and the threat posed by coronavirus. The ‘ooru mooppans’ (tribal chieftains) agreed to implement the restrictions. We’ve erected a barricade on the road leading up to the settlements which will be opened only during emergency like shifting patients to hospitals. No outsiders, including traders, are allowed entry.

The panchayat and Tribal Welfare Department have providedessentials including rice and we’ve sufficient stock of food grain,” said Suku of Kunchippara colony, who is employed as a tribal watcher.The tribals, who collect forest produce, find it incredibly difficult to sell it since the shops are closed. 

‘Tribals work as usual, no food scarcity’

“Many tribals have complained they don’t have money to purchase essentials. But they work as usual and there is no scarcity of food. Most of them are health conscious,” said Bineesh Narayanan, a tribal promoter.Meanwhile, the ASHA workers in the colonies monitor the health of the residents and update the health officials regularly. “Any grievously ill person will be brought to the health centre at Kuttampuzha,” said Anoop  Thulasi, medical officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp