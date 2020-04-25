STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malappuram infant dies of Covid, infection mystery adds to fears

Infection source of 67-yr-old mentally-ill woman from TN, who tested positive this week, and headload worker in Kottayam, who tested positive on Thursday, also baffling officials

Published: 25th April 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By VISHNUPRASAD K P & ANUJA SUSAN VARGHESE
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM/KOCHI: Kerala on Friday woke up to the tragic death of a four-month-old girl due to Covid-19 -- its third pandemic-linked death and the first after a gap of over two weeks. But what has compounded the state’s worry is the failure to track the source of the infant’s infection, and that of a few other recent patients. The child, a native of Payyanad near Manjeri in Malappuram, died at Kozhikode Government Medical College at 6am. The youngest to get infected in the state, she died of cardiac, respiratory and under-growth problems, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. The results of swab samples of her parents, who have been quarantined and put under observation, are awaited.

The health department’s inability to trace the source of transmission in at least three Covid-19 patients, including the infant, has raised concerns at a time when the state seems to have contained the spread of the virus. The other cases include a 67-year-old mentally-ill destitute woman from Tamil Nadu, who tested positive early this week, and a head load worker in Kottayam, who was diagnosed with the infection on Thursday.

In the child’s case, the department is exploring if she got infected at the private hospital in Payyanad where she underwent treatment for breathing problems on April 17. “We can’t confirm community spread now,” said Malappuram DMO K Sakeena. “A woman who cut the child’s hair during a religious ceremony on March 2 died recently. We were told that she died of heart attack. However, her death will be re-investigated,” Sakeena said. “The woman has a history of travelling to the houses of Gulf returnees. So, there is a high chance that she could have transmitted the virus to the child,” she said.

Proper surveillance key
Dr Rajeev Sadanandan, former secretary (Health), said without proper surveillance, it would be impossible to know the exact state of the spread of the virus.“As of now, we don’t have a definite answer to whether or not there is a community spread. There should be a proper surveillance system in place in the state to check community spread. To find any infection, its prevalence surveillance needs to be done. Without adequate testing kits, surveillance can’t be done. Even for SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) surveillance, the department requires testing kits,” said Dr Sadanandan, who is a part of the 17-member Covid special committee of the state government.

First child victim

  • The four-month-old native of Payyanad in Malappuram, died at Kozhikode MCH at 6am. She died of cardiac, respiratory and under-growth problems, said Health Minister K K Shailaja
  • Results of swab samples of the infant’s parents are awaited
  • The department is checking if the infant got infected at a private hospital at Payyanad where she was treated for breathing problems on April 17
  • A woman who cut the child’s hair during a ceremony on March 2 died recently. Though heart attack is said to be the cause of death, health officials will re-investigate the case
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Malappuram
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp