Two Malayalis die of COVID in Dubai

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA/THRISSUR: Two Malayalis died of Covid-19 in Dubai on Friday. The deceased are Jacob Thomas, 49, of Ettachan Parambu, Nelluveli, Ramankary and Shamsudeen, 66, from Chettuva in Thrissur. According to the relatives of Jacob, he had been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 since last week.

Jacob had been working as a supervisor at a company in Dubai for the past 20 years. The funeral will be held in Dubai, his relatives informed. He is survived by wife Betty.

Shamsudeen, employed with the maintenance department of Dubai police for the past 48 years, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital where he breathed his last. The funeral will be held in Dubai itself. Shamsudeen leaves behind wife Thahira, sons Shihab (Qatar) and Sirajuddin and daughters Hajara and Shejeera.