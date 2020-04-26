STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt asked to explain arrangements for NRKs

The statement should include details of the number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other infrastructural and logistical requirements to face the situation.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to furnish all details of facilities arranged for the repatriation of expatriates and citizens of India, particularly those intending to return to Kerala. The statement should include details of the number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other infrastructural and logistical requirements to face the situation.

A division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice TR Ravi issued the order on a batch of petitions citing issues plaguing Keralites stranded overseas. The petitioners pointed out that Indian citizens in other countries were unable to procure medicines or to return home on account of the lockdown. The bench observed that it may not be proper to issue directions to the Centre to operate flights or repatriate citizens, especially as the Supreme Court refused to issue any order.

Suvin R Menon, Central Government Counsel, submitted that the Ambassadors of India in diplomatic missions are interacting with the Indian community through virtual platforms to engage them at this time of crisis and to provide them with all assistance necessary. Indian communities are being mobilised by the High Commissions or Embassies to help those in distress in the respective countries, and the missions are coordinating to provide them with food and medicines on a case-to-case basis, he submitted.

