Kerala Opposition reiterates demand for CBI probe in Sprinklr data row

Published: 26th April 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala reiterated the need for CBI probe in the data transaction Sprinklr row. He told reporters at a press meet here on Sunday that the Opposition will fight relentlessly against the LDF Government on the Sprinklr row even though an interim relief came in the form of the High Court verdict.

Chennithala said the Opposition's allegations raised against the Left Government have been proven right in the light of the High Court's interim verdict on Friday. The Government has received not a single sentence in favour of the Sprinklr deal, said Chennithala. He maintained that the main ally, CPI has also not given a clean chit to the CPM in the Sprinklr row. High Court will come out with the final judgment within three weeks.

"Chief Minister had been coming up with lame excuses on the Sprinklr deal. When there have been plenty of Government pleaders, the effort to bring a lawyer from Mumbai incurring several lakhs is deplorable", said Chennithala.

He also added that the High Court had urged the Government to ensure anonymity, confidentiality and also not to directly or indirectly transfer the data of COVID -19 patients. Opposition Leader alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan resorted to defame Congress legislator V. D. Satheesan who had highlighted the Kerala Disaster Management Authority's report that 80,000 are expected to contract COVID -19. Pinarayi had rejected this report initially, but informed the High Court, the same number. But the irony is that the Government informed the High Court that there is dearth of facilities on data transaction on the Covid-19 affected. 
 

