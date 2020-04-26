STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NIA may file chargesheet in Kozhikode Maoist case soon

A probe will also be conducted to find the level of involvement of the CPI (Maoist) leadership with the youth.

Published: 26th April 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Alan Suhaib, Thwaha Fazal in police custody | File pic

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a chargesheet in the sensational Kozhikode Maoist case soon, in view of the accused Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fazal completing 180 days in judicial custody next week. The students, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links, will be eligible for statutory bail on the completion of this period unless a chargesheet is filed.

“The NIA will file the first chargesheet before the duo completes 180 days in custody. The report has been sent to our headquarters for final clearance, and will be filed before the NIA court next week,” an NIA official said.With the investigation against the duo completed, the Central agency will now focus on the probe against Usman of Malappuram, the third accused in the case, who is currently absconding.

A probe will also be conducted to find the level of involvement of the CPI (Maoist) leadership with the youth. The NIA court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Usman. A lookout notice is also likely to be issued after filing of the charge sheet.

As per the NIA claim, the accused had used fake names for operating as CPI (Maoist) members. Suhaib was allegedly using the name Vivek, while Fazal used the name Kishan. The third accused Usman chose the name Mohan. The agency has reportedly also identified a shop in Kozhikode, from where the accused used to take photocopies of pro-Maoist literature. 

It was on November 1 last year that a patrolling team arrested Alan and Thwaha, after spotting them in suspicious circumstances. The NIA took over the probe in December. The duo is  lodged in a high-security prison in Thrissur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA Kozhikode Maoist case
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp