NIA may file chargesheet in Kozhikode Maoist case soon

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to file a chargesheet in the sensational Kozhikode Maoist case soon, in view of the accused Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fazal completing 180 days in judicial custody next week. The students, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged Maoist links, will be eligible for statutory bail on the completion of this period unless a chargesheet is filed.

“The NIA will file the first chargesheet before the duo completes 180 days in custody. The report has been sent to our headquarters for final clearance, and will be filed before the NIA court next week,” an NIA official said.With the investigation against the duo completed, the Central agency will now focus on the probe against Usman of Malappuram, the third accused in the case, who is currently absconding.

A probe will also be conducted to find the level of involvement of the CPI (Maoist) leadership with the youth. The NIA court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Usman. A lookout notice is also likely to be issued after filing of the charge sheet.

As per the NIA claim, the accused had used fake names for operating as CPI (Maoist) members. Suhaib was allegedly using the name Vivek, while Fazal used the name Kishan. The third accused Usman chose the name Mohan. The agency has reportedly also identified a shop in Kozhikode, from where the accused used to take photocopies of pro-Maoist literature.

It was on November 1 last year that a patrolling team arrested Alan and Thwaha, after spotting them in suspicious circumstances. The NIA took over the probe in December. The duo is lodged in a high-security prison in Thrissur.