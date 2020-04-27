STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Increase tests, seal all the border roads: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to DCs

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked all district collectors to increase testing to identify asymptomatic patients and check community spread.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked all district collectors to increase testing to identify asymptomatic patients and check community spread. In a meeting held on Sunday through video-conferencing, Pinarayi also asked the collectors to seal the state borders, including byroads and forest routes, to stop infected people from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka sneaking into Kerala. 

The meeting with department heads and collectors was held as a prelude to the Prime Minister’s meeting with chief ministers on Monday. Pinarayi said Kerala has done only 21,000 tests over the past two months. Despite starting much later, other states are conducting more than 5,000 tests daily, he said. “The number is below 500 in Kerala. About 4,000 tests can be done daily at our 16 laboratories, of which 14 are run by the state government,” he said.

“The approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research to use test kits is pending. Hence, it should be done with existing facilities as testing is the need of the hour,” Pinarayi said. He said maximum tests should be done in hotspot regions, especially on asymptomatic persons and those who interact often with others. Pinarayi also emphasised the need to quarantine people coming from Tamil Nadu. He asked the officials to identify more houses to quarantine NRIs who the country plans to evacuate in large numbers. Health Minister K K Shailaja, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan and Chief Secretary Tom Jose were among those who attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp