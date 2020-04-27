STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kasaragod's COVID-19 survivors now fight spam calls

In a suspected case of a data breach, COVID-19 patients, who recovered, said they were getting calls from unknown numbers in Bangaluru seeking their details, including passport numbers.

Published: 27th April 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

Image used for representational purpose

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARAGOD: In a suspected case of a data breach, COVID-19 patients, who recovered, said they were getting calls from unknown numbers in Bangaluru seeking their details, including passport numbers.

The callers were not identifying themselves and spoke in broken Malayalam and fluent Hindi, they said.
Calls to the number -- 8045701100 -- do not go through. But Truecaller app has marked it as spam and also Aarogya Setu -- the central government's COVID-19 tracking app.

"The callers appeared fraud as they were not willing to share any details or purpose of this data collection," said Mohammed Sadik, a patient who recovered from COVID-19.

He said he got calls on April 21 and April 22. "I got suspicious when they asked for my passport details," he said. "When I refused to share the passport number, the caller spoke in broken Malayalam but hung up," he said.

Mohammed Harris, another patient who recovered from COVID-19, said when he got a call, he hung up and shared the development with other patients in a WhatsApp group they formed to stay in touch. "Most of them said they got the call and we became suspicious," he said.

The callers wanted to know the date of arrival, when they tested positive, when the recovered, the country from where they arrived, and passport details, among others.

On March 27, 34 persons tested positive in Kasaragod. For the first time since the pandemic hit the district, the details of the patients of the day -- names, addresses, and phone numbers -- were leaked in social media. Curiously, the details of patient no. 29 was missing from the list.

"First we thought only those who were on the list of March 27 got the spam calls. But other too got calls. We think the data of COVID-19 patients have been compromised," he said.

COVID-19 patients TNIE spoke to said they had got many calls from local police and special branch and health department officials and neighborhood health workers. "We cooperated with all of them, and the state government has our entire details. Why should we be spammed now," said Harris.

Special branch DySP Sunil Kumar M said the police have come to know of the calls. "We are investigating it. We don't know who is calling them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
spam calls data security spam COVID-19 Kerala Coronavirus COVID-19 survivors Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp