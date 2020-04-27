STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Police intensify security to ban illegal movement of people to Tamil Nadu

Police have beefed up security along the inter-state border with Tamil Nadu to prevent illegal movement of people across the border.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Police team led by DIG Sanjay Kumar searching vehicles at the checkpost in Parassala

Police team led by DIG Sanjay Kumar searching vehicles at the checkpost in Parassala

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have beefed up security along the inter-state border with Tamil Nadu to prevent illegal movement of people across the border. Apart from the main checkposts and arterial roads, peripheral roads have also been put under the radar.

In Parassala that straddles Thiruvananthapuram district and Tamil Nadu, 27 minor peripheral points that were used for illegal crossover were identified and sealed. Similar points were identified across the state and measures were taken to plug the gaps. To prevent crossing over of people on foot and through cut roads, two-wheeler patrolling has been intensified along with drone search. Coastal police stations have also been alerted to ramp up the patrolling along the coastline.

App to curb trafficking
In a bid to prevent trafficking of people from other states into Kerala in goods vehicles, the police are set to roll out a mobile application that will help officers in the checkpoints to keep a tab on the vehicles that cross over into the state. The app that is expected to be rolled out this week will be used at all checkpoints in the state. Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG Sanjay Kumar said the details of the vehicles and its occupants will be recorded in the app by the officers on duty at the checkpoints.

“There were instances where people were smuggled into the state disguised as cleaners or assistant drivers. Such incidents can be fully prevented by using the app since the details of the vehicle and the passengers will be recorded in the centralised platform upon its entry into the state. When the vehicle exits the state, the officers can check the details of the occupants, including the driver and the cleaner, and match it with the data saved in the app.

Any irregularity can be easily spotted,” the DIG said. The move came close on the heels of reports that the illegal trafficking of people from other states to Kerala is happening. After charging an exorbitant fee, the drivers of certain goods carriers were smuggling in people under the guise of cleaners and assistant drivers. Several Covid cases that were reported in the state in recent days had something to do with this illegal trafficking.

27 minor peripheral points that were used for illegal crossover were identified and sealed in Parassala, that straddles T’Puram district and Tamil Nadu

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
inter-state border
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp