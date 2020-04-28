STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
13 new cases, 13 recoveries

The state reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-reported 13 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday. The patients included six from Kottayam, four from Idukki and one each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur. Also, 13 patients recovered on Monday (six from Kannur, four from Kozhikode and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malappuram).The addition of Kottayam and Idukki took the number of districts in the red zone category in the state to six with Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram being the other four.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out any instance of community transmission in the two districts. 
He said the government will increase the testing of samples and all persons in-home quarantine will be tested. He said the police will tighten vigil in border areas, including forests, with the help of forest officials.

As part of checking traces of community transmission, 815 samples were collected from a group comprising health workers, migrant labourers and others across the state who had frequent social contact. Of these, the results of 611 was negative. The remaining results are awaited.
The CM also said the unscientific disposal of facemasks was leading to a new social problem.

