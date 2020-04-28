Extend restrictions till May 15: State to Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has told the Union government that a partial lockdown should be in place till May 15. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told mediapersons after the Covid review meeting that the state would analyse the situation on May 3, when the current lockdown period ends. Kerala also informed the Centre that it has incurred a loss of `80,000 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 FY due to the lockdown.

The restrictions can be lifted in places where no new Covid-19 cases are reported by controlling mass gatherings, keeping public transport system shut and ensuring social distancing. The inter-district and inter-state public transport also has to remain closed till May 15, said Pinarayi.

The CM apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah of his government’s opinion ahead of the prime minister’s meeting through video-conferencing on Monday. Pinarayi skipped the meeting with the PM and deputed Chief Secretary Tom Jose instead after coming to know that only CMs from nine states will be allowed to speak.