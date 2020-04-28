‘Green’ Idukki reports 14 positive cases in 5 days 

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The district is set to fight a long battle to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has shown no signs of receding after four new cases were reported from hotspot areas on Monday. Idukki, which was in the green zone till last week, has been placed under the red zone on the basis of risk assessment. The rising number of positive cases in the district since last Thursday has caused concern among the district administration and health authorities.

According to health department authorities, the sudden spike in the number of positive cases in the district is primarily due to people coming in from Tamil Nadu, who are quarantined by authorities at border points, their contacts and those from foreign nations. “Of the 14 new positive cases reported in the district, six have Tamil Nadu in their travel history. As long as people from neighbouring states enter the district, positive cases will keep increasing. What authorities can do is increase surveillance at border points to prevent unauthorised entry and quarantine those who enter,” said District Medical Officer N Priya.

Four new cases

Of the four positive cases reported on Monday, two persons -- a 14-year-old of Pothukandam and a 38-year-old of Devikulam -- came from Chennai and Tirupur respectively. While the 14-year-old reached the state with her parents on April 14, the 38-year-old reached on April 11. The third patient, a 17-year-old from Thekkumbhagam in Thodupuzha, reached the state from USA on March 22 and the fourth, a 60-year-old of Munnar, tested positive after health authorities conducted a swab test of people belonging to high-risk categories in Munnar, as part of increasing COVID surveillance in the district. While the 17-year-old has been shifted to an isolation facility in Idukki District Hospital, the remaining three have been shifted to Medical College Hospital.

Ernakulam district administration closes all Roads to Kottayam

Kochi: With neighbouring Kottayam witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases, Ernakulam District Collector on Monday ordered the closure of all roads linking the district to Kottayam. Suhas issued the order after a review meeting with senior officials of the district administration. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed passage to Kottayam, it was decided. “No person or vehicle will be allowed to enter Ernakulam from Kottayam. Only those with special permission passes issued on priority basis will be allowed,” said a police officer.

The Ernakulam Rural police has already taken steps to erect barricades on all main roads and arterial roads connecting Kottayam. “Stringent action will be taken against those who violate the order and sneak in. Even pedestrians will not be allowed to enter the district from Kottayam without valid reasons. Mobile police units will be deployed to conduct round-the-clock surveillance on arterial roads,” said a police official, adding that the restrictions will be in place until further orders.