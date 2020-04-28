IUML leader arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thamarasserry police have arrested a local IUML leader under the Pocso Act on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. As per the case, O K M Kunji, 67, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy, who he knows, in his house at Kattipara in Thamarasserry on March 19. The issue came to light after an anonymous call was received at Childline.

Thamarasserry police officials said, Kunji has been charged under Section 3 (d) (Penetrative sexual assault) of the Act. He was presented at Kozhikode POCSO Court and has been remanded. IUML has reportedly fired Kunji from the party.