Kerala gates to open for those stuck in other states

Kerala has chalked out a detailed plan to bring back its people who are stranded in other states, with the NORKA-Roots set to open the registration for them on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has chalked out a detailed plan to bring back its people who are stranded in other states, with the NORKA-Roots set to open the registration for them on Wednesday. The Transport Department has suggested that four border checkposts — Manjeshwar (Kasaragod), Muthanga (Wayanad), Walayar (Palakkad) and Amaravila (Thiruvananthapuram) — could be opened to vehicles carrying the stranded people between 8 am and 11 am.

The returnees must undergo screening and go in for mandatory quarantine. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state would take all precautionary steps similar to those planned for the returning NRIs. District collectors have been asked to take the necessary steps. “Among those who have stranded outside the state, many are not even getting meals. Some of them have been ousted from their hostels while several workers, including those stuck in Kodagu, have run out of money for survival,” Pinarayi said.

Med certificate mandatory to cross border

NORKA-Roots, as well as the Transport, Health and Local Self-Government departments will work on the details.“We’ll soon finalise the total number of people who can be allowed through the checkposts in a day,” said a transport department official. “Passengers in vehicles must carry a valid medical certificate and wear masks.” All vehicles will be disinfected at the border. A medical team along with the police will monitor the situation at the checkposts.

PLAN AT A GLANCE
● NORKA-Roots to start registration on Wednesday
● Designated inter-state roads and checkposts to be used
● Medical check-up and quarantine upon arrival
● Students, tourists, pilgrims,  patients, workers to benefit

Comments

