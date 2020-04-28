STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tamil Nadu police use sand to seal byroads to Kerala

However, main roads from Neyyattinkara and Parassala to the border village of Vellarada are open for traffic

Published: 28th April 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

A byroad bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu near Palukal blocked by TN police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aa  Many as nine byroads connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the capital district have been blocked by Tamil Nadu police by filling sand on the barricades which were erected at the entry of all the roads. However, the main roads from Neyyattinkara and Parassala to the border village of Vellarada are open for traffic. According to Vellarada police, the action was taken by Palukal police on the Tamil Nadu border. The closed byroads come under the jurisdiction of Palukal police station.

The Palukal police have been warning local residents under their jurisdiction not to enter the Kerala border. The police learnt that many people used to enter Kerala through these byroads to purchase essential items. In Tamil Nadu, the time allowed for buying essential items ends at 1 pm.

But many people from Palukal panchayat enter Kerala border after 1 pm to buy groceries and vegetables as shops in Kerala are open till 5 pm. Moreover, there were reports that anti-social elements were using these roads for transporting illicit liquor. So the Kanyakumari district collector has ordered the Palukal police to prevent people from entering Kerala border. Though the Palukal police put up barricades at the entry points of all byroads, people enter Kerala by removing the hurdles. This forced the police to fill sand near the barricades to stop movement of people, sources said.

“We have not blocked main roads as there is sufficient police personnel at Panachamoodu junction to screen and check passengers. But there are nine small roads here and residents are using these roads to evade police checking. Though we had erected barricades, passengers managed to travel across the border during night. So we got approval from the district collector to seal these roads by filling sand,” said Sundar Lingam, Palukal SI. Earlier, the Karnataka government had sealed a main road to prevent the entry of people from Kerala to that state. However, it was opened later following the intervention from the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kerala
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp