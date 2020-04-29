STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

50 days and running: Idle Kerala theatres replay trailers sans audience

Today marks the 50th day since any cinema hall in Kerala has screened a movie.

Published: 29th April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Today marks the 50th day since any cinema hall in Kerala has screened a movie. Theatres all over the state were closed down following the Covid-19 outbreak from March 11.

However, if you think that all these movie halls were shut down completely, you are wrong.

Since it is important for the theatre owners to keep the movie projectors and sound systems in good condition, they are playing trailers and available movie content once every day without an audience. If kept idle for more than 48 hours, the projection systems like 4K and Dolby Atmos sound system will become defunct gradually.

“For installing 4k projection system, the theatre owner has to spend Rs 70 lakh. Another Rs 40 to Rs 50 lakh is required for advanced sound systems like Dolby Atmos. In the earlier system of traditional carbon arc film projectors, they need to be maintained properly and should not be left idle. That is why we are running filmy content for a minimum of twenty minutes on every alternate day,” said Liberty Basheer, film producer and owner of Liberty Theatre Complex, Thalassery.

He said since the theatre owners require licence renewal to screen movies, the theatres are screening trailers, advertisements and available filmy contents to keep their equipment intact.

“Though theatres are not working, most of the owners are trying to pay at least 50 per cent salary to the staff. This amount may vary based on the owner-staff relationship. We cannot insist theatre owners should pay wages to the workers as there is no income,” said Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) secretary M C Bobby.

There are a total of 699 release stations in Kerala out of which 200 of them are installed with Dolby Atmos sound system. Nearly 120  theatres ae equipped with 4K projection system. 

“The theatre owners are facing a deep crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Everyone is uncertain on the deadline to withdraw the regulations imposed as part of the lockdown. Even if the public transport system is reinstated, we don’t know when people will start visiting theatres again. We can hope at least by Onam we will be able to open the cinema halls,” Basheer said.

Meanwhile, nearly 48 films which were scheduled for the vacation will have to be postponed.

“We cannot think of holding discussions for reopening the theatres as there is no sign of the pandemic getting over yet,” Bobby added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cinema halls Kerala lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp