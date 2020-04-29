Centre dilly-dallying on repatriating expats’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: TheUDF leadership criticised the Union Government for dilly-dallying on the repatriation of Indians stranded in various countries due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It urged the state and Central governments to bring expatriates in chartered flights at the earliest. The UDF has also prepared a 20-point package aimed at the expatriates on their return.

“It is unfortunate that when the rest of the countries have been bringing back their citizens, India is still dilly-dallying on the matter,” said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala after the UDF meeting on Tuesday. The UDF leaders expressed their anguish over the “Centre not taking any steps to bring back the stranded expatriates to Kerala”. According to them, this is happening when NORKA-Roots had already started registration for the expatriates.