Govt may file appeal or bring in ordinance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government is exploring options, including moving an appeal or bringing in an ordinance to overcome the High Court verdict staying the government decision to defer six-day salary of employees. A decision in this regard would be taken at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.

“Since the court said such a decision cannot be taken through an executive order, we are weighing the possibility of bringing an ordinance so as to make it legal. It may not take a lot of time. If the decision is taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the ordinance can be brought out by evening or day after tomorrow,” said highly placed sources.