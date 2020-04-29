STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Keeping Kottayam and Idukki in mind, Kerala set to redraw strategy

At the same time, seven new places were added to the hotspot list.

Published: 29th April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala is likely to witness a counter-migration soon, with 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh Malayalis returning home jobless from West Asia alone by September owing to the Covid-19, said migration expert S Irudaya Rajan.

Kerala is likely to witness a counter-migration soon, with 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh Malayalis returning home jobless from West Asia alone by September owing to the Covid-19, said migration expert S Irudaya Rajan.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Kottayam and Idukki, the government has decided to have a thorough look into the state of affairs, especially the lockdown scenario. Briefing the media on Tuesday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that, after the evaluation, the state government might have to go for new decisions.

At the same time, seven new places were added to the hotspot list. Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state on Tuesday. The cases were from Kannur (three) and Kasaragod (one). Meanwhile, four persons recovered on Tuesday (two each from Kannur and Kasaragod).

“Of the four positive cases, three were from the 3,101 samples collected on Monday. The samples are being tested at 14 labs. Of the collected samples, 2,682 turned negative whereas the results of 391 are pending. 25 samples were also sent for re-examination,” the chief minister said. He said, of the 875 samples collected from the priority group consisting of health workers, migrants and those who are having constant social contact, the results of 801 turned negative.

At the same time, confusion prevailed over the status of the three cases from Idukki which were declared positive by the district administration on Tuesday morning. Trying to address the confusion, the CM said that the cases in Idukki were not included in the state-wide list because more confirmation was needed. 
The CM said seven places have been included in the hotspot lists. They are Karunapuram, Munnar and Edavatty grama panchayats of Idukki, Melukavu panchayat and Changanassery municipality of Kottayam, Kaladi of Malappuram and Alathoor panchayat in Palakkad.

CM appreciates TNIE  initiative 
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded The New Indian Express initiative of distributing face masks along with the newspaper. “The New Indian Express had distributed masks along with the paper across the state. It’s indeed a commendable action from the part of a media house,” he said during his regular press briefing on Tuesday. It was on Sunday that TNIE, in association with Medical Trust Hospital Ernakulam and Maxshield Rubber Products Pvt Ltd, distributed masks along with the paper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kottayam Idukki Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp