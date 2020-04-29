Keeping Kottayam and Idukki in mind, Kerala set to redraw strategy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Kottayam and Idukki, the government has decided to have a thorough look into the state of affairs, especially the lockdown scenario. Briefing the media on Tuesday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that, after the evaluation, the state government might have to go for new decisions.

At the same time, seven new places were added to the hotspot list. Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state on Tuesday. The cases were from Kannur (three) and Kasaragod (one). Meanwhile, four persons recovered on Tuesday (two each from Kannur and Kasaragod).

“Of the four positive cases, three were from the 3,101 samples collected on Monday. The samples are being tested at 14 labs. Of the collected samples, 2,682 turned negative whereas the results of 391 are pending. 25 samples were also sent for re-examination,” the chief minister said. He said, of the 875 samples collected from the priority group consisting of health workers, migrants and those who are having constant social contact, the results of 801 turned negative.

At the same time, confusion prevailed over the status of the three cases from Idukki which were declared positive by the district administration on Tuesday morning. Trying to address the confusion, the CM said that the cases in Idukki were not included in the state-wide list because more confirmation was needed.

The CM said seven places have been included in the hotspot lists. They are Karunapuram, Munnar and Edavatty grama panchayats of Idukki, Melukavu panchayat and Changanassery municipality of Kottayam, Kaladi of Malappuram and Alathoor panchayat in Palakkad.

CM appreciates TNIE initiative

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lauded The New Indian Express initiative of distributing face masks along with the newspaper. “The New Indian Express had distributed masks along with the paper across the state. It’s indeed a commendable action from the part of a media house,” he said during his regular press briefing on Tuesday. It was on Sunday that TNIE, in association with Medical Trust Hospital Ernakulam and Maxshield Rubber Products Pvt Ltd, distributed masks along with the paper.