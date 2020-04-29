STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to bring ordinance to cut salary of employees in emergencies

The Kerala government has decided to not challenge the High Court order staying the government order to cut the salary of employees.

Published: 29th April 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

The manner in which the Salary Challenge was implemented had invited criticism from various corners (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to not challenge the High Court order staying the government order to cut the salary of government employees to mobilise fund for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the state government has decided to bring in an ordinance giving power to the state government to cut salaries of employees during emergencies - giving legal backing to the government decision of clipping payments during emergencies.

The cabinet meeting and assembly meetings to be held will discuss the matter. The state government has decided to bring the ordinance following legal advice that challenging the order in Supreme Court will lead to further delay in solving the issue.

Earlier, the government had decided to cut six days’ salary of government employees in a month for the period of five months starting from April to August to fund the anti-COVID programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala government Kerala High Court salary challenge government employees Salary cut Kerala cabinet
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp