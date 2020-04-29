Kerala to bring ordinance to cut salary of employees in emergencies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has decided to not challenge the High Court order staying the government order to cut the salary of government employees to mobilise fund for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the state government has decided to bring in an ordinance giving power to the state government to cut salaries of employees during emergencies - giving legal backing to the government decision of clipping payments during emergencies.

The cabinet meeting and assembly meetings to be held will discuss the matter. The state government has decided to bring the ordinance following legal advice that challenging the order in Supreme Court will lead to further delay in solving the issue.

Earlier, the government had decided to cut six days’ salary of government employees in a month for the period of five months starting from April to August to fund the anti-COVID programmes.