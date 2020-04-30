STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

10 more test positive; CM says no trace of community transmission yet

Triggering concerns, more health workers have contracted SARS-CoV-2 virus in the state.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Triggering concerns, more health workers have contracted SARS-CoV-2 virus in the state. The most worrying aspect is that some of them belong to the peripheral level. On Wednesday, 10 persons, including three health workers from Kollam, were tested positive for Covid-19. The health workers belong to the Chathannoor Community Health Centre. With this, the number of health workers who contracted the virus since April 22 has become nine. 

The positive cases were reported from Kollam (six) and two each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. Of the two cases in Kasaragod, one includes a visual media journalist. On the day, 10 people also recovered from the virus infection- three each from Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod and one from Pathanamthitta. At the same time, a sudden spike of cases at Kollam is troubling the Health Department.

“From some quarters, it is being reported that the state is dealing with community transmission. Such reports are baseless. The government is taking all kinds of precautions to avoid such a situation,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
community transmission Pinarayi Vijayan
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp