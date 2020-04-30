10 more test positive; CM says no trace of community transmission yet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Triggering concerns, more health workers have contracted SARS-CoV-2 virus in the state. The most worrying aspect is that some of them belong to the peripheral level. On Wednesday, 10 persons, including three health workers from Kollam, were tested positive for Covid-19. The health workers belong to the Chathannoor Community Health Centre. With this, the number of health workers who contracted the virus since April 22 has become nine.

The positive cases were reported from Kollam (six) and two each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod. Of the two cases in Kasaragod, one includes a visual media journalist. On the day, 10 people also recovered from the virus infection- three each from Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasaragod and one from Pathanamthitta. At the same time, a sudden spike of cases at Kollam is troubling the Health Department.

“From some quarters, it is being reported that the state is dealing with community transmission. Such reports are baseless. The government is taking all kinds of precautions to avoid such a situation,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.