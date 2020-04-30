Covid patient gives birth

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Covid-19 situation has already posed many a testing moment for the committed medical team of Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, especially for the gynaecology department. On Wednesday, the gynaecology team led by Dr S Ajith successfully performed their second Caesarian on a Covid patient, who was declared recovered only on Monday. During the surgery, the 27-year-old woman from Cheruvancheri gave birth to a baby boy weighing 3.2kg at 11.55am.

It is the second such instance in the state that a Covid patient gave birth during isolation. The first such incident too had taken place at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital on April 11 when a woman from Kumbla in Kasaragod gave birth to a baby boy. She too had tested negative before the surgery.