Infant from Tamil Nadu returns home after heart surgery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid a global shutdown, some small acts of kindness serve to reinforce faith in humanity. One such was the coordinated effort by two states and a multitude of individuals to save the life of a newborn. Two weeks after a major heart surgery, a baby from Tamil Nadu’s Nagercoil, who had been diagnosed with congenital heart disease, was discharged from Lisie Hospital, Kochi, on Wednesday.

The infant underwent surgery to rectify a rare condition called ‘transposition of the great arteries’. Doctors said the baby has recovered and is well on the path to a happy life. Overwhelmed by happiness, the family thanked the team of doctors, as well as all those who helped the family reach Kochi by road. “The baby was brought to Lisie Hospital on April 15.

The surgery had to be performed immediately to save her life. It took a seven-hour surgery to bring her back from the brink of death,” said Dr Edwin Francis, head, paediatric cardiology, Lisie Hospital.The child’s mother received the baby at Kaliyakkavilai, the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, in the presence of police officials and hospital authorities.