Ordinance a challenge to judicial system: BJP     

Meanwhile, representatives of pro-BJP government employees’ association NGO Sangh met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and petitioned him against the government move.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has termed the government’s decision to promulgate an Ordinance to circumvent the High Court stay on keeping aside salary of government employees as a ‘challenge to the judicial system’ In a statement, BJP president K Surendran said it was improper on the part of the state government to deduct salary of employees whenever it faces financial strain.

The BJP president also flayed Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s stance that nobody should criticise the Chief Minister. He said the minister had adopted such a stance due to the fear that the LDF Government’s lapses in preventing Covid-19 would be exposed.

Comments(1)

  • anthony
    The Pro BJP employees can meet the President and request him to help withdraw the order curtailling the addl DA for all central Govt Employees and Pensioners while waiving of 68700 crores of loan Defaulters some of whom are BJP people from Gujarat.
    16 hours ago reply
