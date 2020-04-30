Ordinance a challenge to judicial system: BJP     

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has termed the government’s decision to promulgate an Ordinance to circumvent the High Court stay on keeping aside salary of government employees as a ‘challenge to the judicial system’ In a statement, BJP president K Surendran said it was improper on the part of the state government to deduct salary of employees whenever it faces financial strain.

Meanwhile, representatives of pro-BJP government employees’ association NGO Sangh met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and petitioned him against the government move. NGO Sangh leaders urged the governor to stall the government’s efforts to scuttle the HC stay.

The BJP president also flayed Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s stance that nobody should criticise the Chief Minister. He said the minister had adopted such a stance due to the fear that the LDF Government’s lapses in preventing Covid-19 would be exposed.