STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pay cut: High Court judges seek exclusion

The registrar also said that the Chief Justice had already taken an initiative to collect funds from the judges for making donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Published: 30th April 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day before a single bench of the High Court stayed the government order to deduct salaries of government employees, the High Court Registrar General had written to the government urging it not to deduct six days’ salaries of judges. The April 27 letter said the salaries and allowances of the Chief Justice and Judges of the High Court could not be varied or deferred by the government through an executive order. It said as per Article 221 of the Constitution, salaries are paid to judges as determined by the Parliament and they shall not be varied to their disadvantage after the appointment.

The registrar also said that the Chief Justice had already taken an initiative to collect funds from the judges for making donations to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Hence, the Chief Justice directed the registry to inform the government of the move and take necessary steps to exclude judges from the purview of government order.

The government had ordered to defer the disbursement of salary from April to August of all officials as part of the finance conservation measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.During his media briefing on Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government had not taken any decision to cut the salary of Judges of the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp