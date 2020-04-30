Thanks to vet varsity, pup in Malaysia lives

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Breaking all barriers and challenges during the lockdown period, the surgeons of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) have achieved a milestone by performing an open thorax surgery on a two-month-old pup in Malaysia using the telesurgery media. According to the surgeons here, it is the smallest puppy in the world that has underwent a similar surgery for correction of vascular ring anomaly.

It was Dr Shibu Sulaiman, an alumni of KVASU and now working with Ponang Veterinary Hospital, Malaysia, who presented one of his patients, the eight-week-old Miniature Pinscher weighing only 800 gm. But as the doctors in Malaysia expressed their apprehension to handle the case, Shibu approached Dr Sooryadas S, Assistant Professor, College of Veterinary and Animal Science, Pookode.

Technical procedures were completed to guide the surgeons in Malaysia through online telecommunication method. The pup that was diagnosed with a rare condition of vascular ring anomaly which can only be corrected through a complicated thoracic approach required an experienced doctor for which the experts from KVASU expressed their willingness.