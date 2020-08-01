STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A leaf out of a Malayali nurse’s home care for family

The nurse in charge of the casualty section of the hospital at Ghatkopar East in Mumbai has seen the bad to worst days both at work and home during this time.

Published: 01st August 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:19 PM

Jessy with Vijayan and daughter Nithya at their Wagle Estate residence in Mumbai

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: 54-year-old Jessy Vijayan, a native of Veliyanadu near Piravom in Ernakulam, has been in the thick of Covid action in Seth V C Gandhi & M A Vora Municipal General Hospital (popularly known as Rajawadi hospital) in the worst-hit Maharashtra for the past four months. The nurse in charge of the casualty section of the hospital at Ghatkopar East in Mumbai has seen the bad to worst days both at work and home during this time.

“Since March 20, I have been arriving home from the hospital everyday fearing that the pandemic will conquer me any moment,” Jessy recalled.

Rajawadi hospital is the asylum of lakhs of poor people staying in slums, said Jessy, who has been living at Wagle Estate in Thane district with 60-year-old husband Vijayan Pillai, an ex-serviceman and Gulf returnee, and two daughters for the past 32 years,” she told TNIE over phone.

“On July 16, Vijayan showed symptoms like high fever and shivering. The first day, I administered him paracetamol tablets. The second day, the fever subsided, but the shivering continued. His health condition worsened as he has diabetes and hypertension. On the third day, we ent to the hospital and gave his swab samples. The next day, we were told that he had tested positive,” Jessy said.

“The doctors at my hospital asked me to admit him, but as I knew the situation in hospitals, I decided to take care of him at home itself though my 77-year-old mother, who had come from Kerala to attend my daughter’s marriage, which was fixed in April (but was postponed), was also in the flat. I explained to the doctors that we have a bath-attached isolation room and I have glucometer, oximeter and BP apparatus. The doctors agreed half-heartedly. The next day, our two daughters, mother and I went to the hospital and gave our swab samples. The elder daughter, Nithya, tested positive and the rest of us were negative.

“I quarantined them in a room and we stayed in the next room with prayers. We all had hot water mixed ginger, turmeric powder and lime three to four times a day. Steam inhalation two-three times, boiled egg, boiled milk mixed with turmeric, fruits and dry fruits, pulses and cereals were the routine. Every food item was eaten hot. In addition, the medicines prescribed by doctors were also administered to Vijayan and Nithya. Yoga and breathing exercises were practised,” Jessy said. Both Vijayan, who is a native of Kappil at Krishnapuram in Kayamkulam, and Nithya got cured a few days back.

