Accountant swindles Rs 2 crore from Thiruvananthapuram collector's inoperative account

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A staffer of the Vanchiyoor sub-treasury managed to siphon off Rs 2 crore from the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector's account. The collector's account, which had been started for a specific purpose, was inoperative and the staffer transferred the money through several transactions.

The accused, a senior accountant, used the login and password of the sub-treasury officer for the fraud. Though the sub-treasury officer retired from service on May 31, the accused transferred money using his login details in July as well. The department's failure to cancel the account of the retired officer helped the accused continue the fraud, officers said.

The fraud was detected after there was a mismatch in the records. The Treasury Director has ordered an investigation into the incident.