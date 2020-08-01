Balabhaskar wasn’t driving at the time of accident: Doctor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the CBI took over the probe into the death of musician Balabhaskar, a doctor at the Medical College Hospital here made a revelation that the car involved in the accident on National Highway at Pallipuram was not driven by him. Dr Faisal R, an intern at the hospital who was in charge of the emergency ward on September 25, 2018, the day the accident that killed Balabhaskar and daughter Thejaswini Bala happened.

Balabhaskar, wife Lekshmi and the body of Thejaswini were first taken to the MCH. Later, the violinist and his wife were taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to injuries. When Balabhaskar was brought to the emergency ward at the MCH, Dr Faisal had attended to him. Faisal said Balabhaskar was conscious for over 10 minutes and he enquired about the condition of his wife and daughter.

“When I asked Balabhaskar about what had happened, he told me that he could not remember anything as he was sleeping. He woke up on hearing a loud sound. When I asked him to try to move his hands and legs, he said he couldn’t move his hands. Thus, we concluded that it was a serious spinal cord injury. Later, his relatives came and took him to a private hospital,” Faisal said. He added that he had posted this on Facebook the same day.

Fasial’s revelation confirmed that Balabhaskar was not in the driving seat which also cemented the final conclusion of the Crime Branch that the musician’s driver, Arjun, was driving the car at the time.