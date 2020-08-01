STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man’s train journey to visit pregnant wife in TN ends in Covid hospital

Kunnamangalam Health Inspector Suresh Babu said the person had given his swab samples for Covid test at a private laboratory in Kozhikode, anticipating a train journey to visit his wife.

Published: 01st August 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KOCHI: The passengers of the Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express and railway authorities went through some anxious moments on Friday after it came to light that a Covid-positive person was travelling in the train. It was during the course of the journey that the health authorities informed the person that he has tested positive. According to railway authorities, the 29-year-old native of Kanyakumari district boarded the train from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram. He was en route to his hometown of Nagercoil to visit his pregnant wife.

Kunnamangalam Health Inspector Suresh Babu said the person had given his swab samples for Covid test at a private laboratory in Kozhikode, anticipating a train journey to visit his wife. “But his wife’s delivery date was preponed and he had to undertake the journey before the test results were out,” said Suresh.
According to a railway official, the Kozhikode District Medical Office notified the railway authorities that the person travelling in the train had tested positive for Covid.

“It was only when the train reached Thrissur did the railway authorities receive information about the person,” said the official.  “As soon as we received the information, we conveyed it to the station master at the Thrissur station. But the train had departed from the station. Following this, the Ernakulam station manager and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel were notified,” said the official.

When the train reached the Ernakulam north station, the railway health inspector along with the RPF officers intercepted and made him get down, said the official. Ernakulam District Surveillance Officer (Covid) Dr Sreedevi S said the person has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery.

“After deboarding from the train, he was taken to an isolation room at the railway station. The other passengers who were travelling along with him in the D3 coach were then shifted to D4 coach. Those in D4 were moved to D5 coach. The D3 coach was then sanitised,” said the official.  According to him, the passengers who were travelling with the person have been identified as his primary contacts.

“Their contact information has been handed over to the state health department. All of them have been directed to go into quarantine and the authorities of the destination stations have been notified. These passengers will be monitored on their arrival,” said the official.

The 29-year-old, a supervisor at a private electrical company which has undertaken the sub-contract work of upgrading the KSEB Kunnamangalam Sub-Station, has been staying at Chathamangalam since May this year. The health wing is yet to figure out his source of infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp